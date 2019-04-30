Gregg Popovich, 70, negotiating new contract with Spurs

The Spurs coach indicated he’ll be back in San Antonio next season as he teased his return Monday while speaking with reporters.

It looks like Gregg Popovich is getting a new deal.

While speaking to reporters Monday, the Spurs coach indicated he’ll be back next season.

“That’s up in the air,” Popovich said jokingly, via KENS-TV. “I’m currently … I’ve never talked about my contract in all these years. Never had an agent. Never talked about the contract. Just like R.C. (Buford, Spurs general manager) don’t talk about free agents or trades, or anything.

“My contract is basically my business, but I’ll break the rule this time. I’m currently in a negotiation that I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or Positano Pirates. I think that it’s like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio, so we’ll see where it ends up.”

As he walked away, Popovich further teased his return.

“Good luck to all of you this summer,” he said. “Be safe. We live in a dangerous country because nobody has any courage to do what they need to do. So, enjoy and we’ll laugh a lot next fall.”

Popovich, 70, wrapped up his 23rd season with the Spurs on Saturday after the team was eliminated in seven games by the Nuggets in their first-round series. Still, San Antonio tied the record for the longest streak in NBA history by making the playoffs for a 22nd consecutive season.

Earlier this month, he became the all-time leader in total wins by a head coach in NBA history. In Popovich’s time at the helm, the Spurs have won five championships, most recently in 2014.