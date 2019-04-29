NBA playoffs 2019: Updated odds to win the championship

The Rockets follow Golden State at 6/1 while the Bucks and Raptors both check in at 7/1.

In non-surprising news, the Warriors are favored to win the NBA championship.

Golden State is the two-time defending champion and has won three of the last four titles. It earned the top spot in the Western Conference once again in 2018-19 before defeating the Clippers in six games in the first round.

“It’s not just the idea of getting a ring, hanging a banner,” coach Steve Kerr told ESPN last month. “It’s the memory of all that went into it. You put a lot of effort in to achieve that. And it’s a lot more than a ring or a banner signifies. It’s what you know you had to endure.”

Kevin Durant told Yahoo Sports in December a three-peat would cement the legacies of the players on this Warriors team.

“I know for a fact that we’ll all get our jerseys retired,” Durant said. “We’ll probably all get statues in front of the Chase Center. We’ll be legends forever, meaning that people will recognize this run and this team forever in this area.”

The Rockets follow Golden State at 6/1 while the Bucks and Raptors both check in at 7/1.

Updated odds to win the 2019 NBA Finals

Warriors 4/7 Rockets 6/1 Bucks 7/1 Raptors 7/1 Celtics 12/1 Nuggets 20/1 76ers 25/1 Trail Blazers 33/1

Odds to win the Western Conference

Warriors 4/11 Rockets 3/1 Nuggets 12/1 Trail Blazers 16/1

Odds to win the Eastern Conference

Raptors 3/2 Bucks 7/4 Celtics 3/1 76ers 10/1

Odds provided by Betonline.Ag and updated as of April 24. This article will be updated throughout the playoffs.