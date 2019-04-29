NBA free agency rumors: Jared Dudley could be interested in signing with Celtics

Dudley played collegiately at Boston College from 2003-07.

Jared Dudley could explore his options in free agency.

The 33-year-old forward may be interested in signing with the Celtics this summer, according to a report from the Boston Globe, which cites an unidentified league source. Dudley played collegiately at Boston College from 2003-07.

Dudley spent this season with the Nets, where he averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 35.1 percent from 3-point range. He also played 20.5 minutes per game in Brooklyn’s playoff series against the 76ers.

It was the team’s first postseason appearance since 2014-15.

“I loved my New York situation here,” Dudley said last week, via the New York Post. “I’d have no problem coming back here. I don’t say that on every exit interview. Brooklyn has to do what’s best for them. If I’m them, I’m going big-game hunting for the big fish, then you can fall in line.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson praised Dudley’s leadership earlier this season.

“He does little things that are hard for people to see on the floor,” Atkinson told The Athletic in December. “He opens up discussion, and he engages the coaches because of his vibrant personality. Then, he engages the other players. It’s unique. I haven’t been around a guy that vocal and that energetic in terms of his leadership.

“You want Jared Dudley on your team because the IQ is off the charts and he plays so hard. He’s been quite honestly a pleasant surprise.”

Dudley was sent from the Suns to the Nets in exchange for Darrell Arthur in July. He has also played for the Wizards, Bucks, Clippers and Charlotte over his 12-year career.