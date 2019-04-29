Durant scored 35 points in the Warriors’ 104-100 win over the Rockets on Sunday in Game 1 of their second-round series.

The Warriors have been impressed by Kevin Durant’s postseason success.

The 30-year-old star scored 35 points in Golden State’s 104-100 win over the Rockets on Sunday in Game 1 of their second-round series. Golden State forward Draymond Green was asked about Durant’s performance after the victory.

“He’s playing great right now,” Green said. “He’s being extremely aggressive. When he’s being as aggressive as he’s being, I don’t think there’s anyone in the NBA, maybe the world, that can stop him. So, when he’s being aggressive like that, that’s always a positive for us. It’s a challenge for the opposing team, that usually doesn’t go that well.”

Durant has tallied 33 or more points in five straight playoff games, including a 50-point outing in the Warriors’ Game 6 victory over the Clippers. Stephen Curry also praised Durant on Sunday.

“He’s been amazing,” Curry said, via ESPN.

Durant discussed his recent play when he met with reporters following the win over Houston.

“Learned a lot so far as a player, up until this point,” Durant said. “So, I think I’m starting to put everything together on both sides of the ball. I’m not looking at points, or shots I get up. Just how focused I am on each possession.”

While Durant was the star of the game, Stephen Curry may have hit the biggest shot. With Golden State leading by two and less than 30 seconds left to play, the guard knocked down a contested 3-pointer to give his team a cushion.

Curry struggled with foul trouble throughout the game and recorded 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

“Just have to make plays when the moment is calling for it,” Curry said. “My reaction was I just needed one to go down. It was obviously a big one. Thankfully I hit it. … It was a nice moment, for sure.”

The Warriors and Rockets will face off in Game 2 on Tuesday at Oracle Arena.