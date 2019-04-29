NBA playoffs 2019: Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson to play Game 1 despite ankle issues

Both Curry and Thompson have been dealing with ankle issues, which they suffered in Game 6 of Golden State’s opening-round series.

Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be available for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday against the Rockets.

Coach Steve Kerr said Saturday both players were questionable, but they were cleared to play after testing their ankles during warmups.

Injury update: Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (right ankle sprain) are available to play in today’s Game 1 vs. Houston. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 28, 2019

Thompson sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of Game 6 on Friday and underwent an MRI on Saturday, which ESPN reported came back clean.

After the 129-110 win over Los Angeles on Friday, Thompson said he expected to be a full go.

“It’s sore,” he told reporters. “That’s the way it’ll be for the next few hours. But I anticipate going fully on Sunday.”

Klay Thompson’s right ankle is taped up pretty heavily under the sock, going through some half speed warm ups. Looks capable of playing though. pic.twitter.com/aQoew6olNc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 28, 2019

Curry also rolled his ankle in the same game. Curry left the court for a brief period of time to have his ankle taped and still managed to play 37 minutes, finishing the night with 24 points while shooting 8-of -14 from the field. Curry insisted his ankle injury wouldn’t affect him going forward.

“It’s fine. Stuff happens,” Curry told reporters. “Anytime it’s me and an ankle, it’s a different kind of conversation.”

Steph Curry getting the shots down pic.twitter.com/zqm7yqK2N7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 28, 2019

The Rockets, who won their series 4-1 against the Jazz, traveled to Oracle Arena to face the Warriors in Game 1 with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC).