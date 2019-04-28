NBA playoffs 2019: Joel Embiid says he needs ‘to do a better job’ after 76ers loss to Raptors

Embiid gave credit to Raptors stars Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, saying they came ready to play and worked hard for their win.

Joel Embiid was not happy with his performance against the Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals as the 76ers fell 108-95 — but he vowed to “do a better job” in the next game.

“Obviously, Raptors are way better than the Nets but we’re down. I’m sure we’re going to come back,” Embiid told reporters after the loss. “We’re now 0-1, so I’m definitely going to adjust, everybody’s going to adjust.

“We did not do a good job of picking up the ball and getting back on defense and so we’ve got to do a better job.”

Embiid gave credit to Raptors stars Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, saying they came ready to play and worked hard for their win. Leonard (45 points) and Siakam (29) combined to outscore Philadelphia’s starting five, 74-71.

“Their two best players showed up.” – Embiid on Kawhi & Siakam#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/N2ZxvRqSqL — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 28, 2019

“They’re really good players. Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight,” Embiid said of Leonard and Siakam. “I’ve got to do a better job and I’ve got a lot of respect for them. Those guys, they showed up. They did a good job.”

Ben Simmons agreed with Embiid and said he believes the 76ers need to treat Leonard more like Giannis Antetokounmpo to limit his effectiveness in Game 2 and “get the ball out of his hands.”

“I don’t think we showed enough help,” Simmons said, per NBA.com. “I think as a team we have to treat him similar to Giannis [Antetokounmpo], come over a little bit more and try and get the ball out of his hands. … Downhill he’s one of those guys that can get a bucket easily and he’s a physical guy so in terms of that, we’ve just got to do a better job.

“We just gotta get better, watch film, we’ll go over the game tomorrow and try and get better and fix a few things.”

One area of concern for the 76ers has been Embiid’s health as he deals with a “bothersome” knee issue. When asked how he’s feeling, he said: “I’m okay, I’m good.”

Game 2 of the series is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.