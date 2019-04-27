Kevin Durant was described as “the ultimate weapon” by Steve Kerr after racking up 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Clippers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant’s demolition of the Clippers as “one of the great performances I’ve ever seen in my life” after Golden State moved into the Western Conference semifinals with its first-round, series-clinching win.

Durant registered a postseason career-high 50 points in a 129-110 victory at Staples Center, sealing the series 4-2.

Kerr was full of praise for Durant, who scored 38 points in the first half to set up a semifinal series against the Rockets.

“It was one of the great performances I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kerr said. “I’ve seen some good ones, been around some decent players.

“He just carried us these last couple of games of the series. He’s the ultimate weapon because there’s no defense for Kevin.

“No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot. And he knew we needed him badly, and he just took over the game in the first half and set a great tone.”

Durant felt he could have made a bigger contribution despite racking up half a century of points.

“I scored 50 points, but I missed some good shots tonight,” he said. “I feel like I could’ve made a few more, but I felt great, I felt great. It was a fun game, for sure.”

The Warriors and the Rockets start get their semifinal battle Sunday at Oracle Arena (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The two teams met in the Western Conference finals last season, with the Warriors prevailing in a seven games. Durant averaged 30.4 points per game in the series, scoring 34 points in Game 7.