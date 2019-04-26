Malcolm Brogdon injury update: Bucks guard (foot) out at least first 2 games vs. Celtics

Brogdon has been sidelined since suffering a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March.

Malcolm Brogdon isn’t ready to make his return just yet.

The Bucks guard has been recovering from a foot injury and the team had been hopeful he would return during the Eastern Conference semifinals. But he won’t be ready to start the series as he will be out through the first two games of Round 2 against the Celtics, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He will then be re-evaluated with the chance of returning for Game 3.

Brogdon has been sidelined since suffering a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March and he was originally expected to miss six to eight weeks. In April, the 26-year-old guard indicated the injury was minor.

“I’ll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I’m gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs,” Brogdon said in early April (via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe Brogdon’s absence has changed how the Bucks have been playing.

“They still play in the same actions. They still do the same stuff,” Stevens said on Wednesday, per masslive.com. “But it’s another guy that really floors it for them that you have to shrink the floor on on his drives, that you have to be alert to taking it the length of the court in transition. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is super special, as good as anybody in the league as going end to end, but (Eric) Bledsoe and Brogdon are awfully good too. So you have to be great with that. It’s just another ball-handler for them. He’s a good player.”

Brogdon started all 64 games he played for the Bucks this season. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game during the regular season while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range.