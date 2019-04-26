NBA playoffs 2019: Clippers’ Lou Williams says Warriors made mistake by ‘looking ahead’

The Warriors had a chance to end their opening series against the Clippers, but fell 129-121 in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Clippers guard Lou Williams believes the Warriors made a mistake by “looking ahead” to the next round of the playoffs before making it through the opening-round series.

After Los Angeles forced Game 6 by winning Wednesday’s matchup 129-121, Williams said he thinks Golden State lost focus on defeating the Clippers. The Warriors got off to a 3-1 lead and had a chance to end the series Wednesday, but the Clippers came back to make the series 3-2.

“For us, our focus was to come in, extend the series and get another win on the home floor,” Williams, who came off the bench for 33 points, told reporters, via ESPN. “It’s their mistake for looking ahead. So that’s on them.”

Golden State’s Klay Thompson admitted he may have been focusing too much on their potential next opponent, the Rockets, who closed out the Jazz in Game 5 Wednesday night.

When the Warriors were asked if they were looking ahead, he said: “Yep, start with me. I was.”

After Game 4, Thompson had said of Houston: “We see our opponent, they’re up 3-0. So we don’t wanna give them any more rest days.”

Kevin Durant, however, insisted he was only focused on this series and getting past the Clippers.

“I know I’m not thinking about the future. Just thinking about the game. And I feel like everybody has their mindset,” Durant said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered praise for the Clippers after the game, and admitted his team will have to play harder in the next matchup.

“They have our respect, for sure,” Kerr said. “They outplayed us tonight, and they’ve got a hell of a team. So we’ve got to bring it if we’re going to beat them.”

Game 6 will tip off Friday at 10 p.m. ET where the Warriors will have the chance to end the series, while the Clippers could even it.