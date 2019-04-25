Lou Williams was in inspired form in Game 5 as the Clippers secured a win that Warriors star Stephen Curry is eager to forget.

Stephen Curry wants to erase all memories of the Warriors’ Game 5 loss Wednesday to a Lou Williams-led Clippers team.

Williams put up 33 points as LA pulled the series back to 3-2 with a 129-121 road win at Oracle Arena.

It was a contest in which the Warriors, seeking a third straight NBA title, failed to match their usual intensity.

In contrast, Williams was evidently in the mood and his display won begrudging praise from Curry, who would rather forget all about the game.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Curry said on the subject of how the Warriors had dealt with Williams. “The matter of our intensity or our lack of intensity to start the game kind of came back to bite us.

“They had confidence all throughout their rotation early. And they fed off that in the second half.

“[Williams is] obviously an X-factor for them and the main catalyst in terms of momentum swings because he can get going really quick.”

Curry added: “It’s one of those nights that we’ve got to erase from our memory quick.”

Stephen Curry becomes the only player in NBA history to knock down 400 career postseason threes. pic.twitter.com/eDOgWrZbwo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 25, 2019

Steve Kerr’s team will now look to finish the job Friday in Los Angeles, and Curry is confident the Warriors will bounce back.

“Our message to each other going into Game 6 is, yes, we would have loved to have come in win four straight or close it out tonight,” he said. “[It] doesn’t change what the goal is. The goal is to win four games, move on to the next series and start it all over again.

“And as much as we hate this feeling we have of leaving the court tonight after Game 5, the goal is still the same. So again resiliency, we talk about that all the time, it should be there on Friday.”

Despite the loss, Curry did manage to reach another landmark as he became the first player to surpass 400 career postseason 3-pointers.