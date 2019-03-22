Smart scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting and added four assists before getting ejected from Wednesday’s game.

Marcus Smart headed to the locker room early Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Celtics guard was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from his team’s matchup with the 76ers after he shoved Joel Embiid in the back.

Smart was later fined $50,000, the NBA announced Thursday.

Marcus Smart shoved Joel Embiid to the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/yshJkeO1fe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2019

The costly fine was also based on “repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during NBA games, including two prior incidents this season which have resulted in fines,” including a January matchup against the Hawks and preseason game versus the Cavaliers.

The play occurred early in the third quarter when the two players became tangled up. Smart fell to the floor, jumped to his feet and pushed Embiid.

Embiid was not ejected and remained in the game.