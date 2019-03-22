Suns GM search heating up with familiar names

Kevin McHale and Jim Paxson are two names connected to the Suns general manager search.

The Suns general manager search is heating up.

Phoenix is talking to former Timberwolves general manager and TNT analyst Kevin McHale and Bulls consultant Jim Paxson, according to The New York Times.

According to the report, the Suns already have contacted McHale about the position.

The Suns have been without a permanent GM since the team fired Ryan McDonough one week before the season began. Vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein have taken over GM duties for now.

McHale spent two seasons as the coach of the Timberwolves and five seasons as the coach of the Rockets. He also spent more than 10 years as the vice president of basketball operations in Minnesota.

He was fired by the Rockets in 2015, which prompted him to move on to become a TNT analyst.

Paxson has been with the Bulls since 2006. Before that, he was the Cavaliers’ GM from 1999-2005.