Timberwolves injury updates: Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington out for rest of season

Rose (elbow) and Teague (foot) have missed the team’s last four games, while Covington (knee) has missed the past 34 matchups.

The Timberwolves will be without three key players for their last 11 games of the season.

Guards Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague, as well as forward Robert Covington, will miss the rest of the year due to their respective injuries, the team announced Thursday.

Rose has been dealing with elbow pain, forcing him to miss the team’s last four games due to soreness and swelling. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed a “chip fracture and loose body” in his elbow.

Teague has also missed Minnesota’s last four games. However, he has been playing through a left foot injury that he suffered in December. He will be reevaluated in three weeks after receiving an injection to treat chronic inflammation. Teague will wear a boot as he recovers.

Covington, on the other hand, has missed the Timberwolves’ last 34 games to a right knee bone bruise he initially suffered Dec. 31. He was preparing to rejoin the team, but faced a setback and will need more treatment before he can return.

The Timberwolves enter Thursday’s game against the Hornets with a 32-39 record, sitting 10th in the Western Conference and 9 1/2 games back from the eighth-place Thunder.