Embiid finished with 37 points and 22 rebounds in the 76ers’ win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid praised his team and himself following its win over the Celtics.

The 76ers rallied from an 11-point deficit to come away with a 118-115 victory against Boston at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Embiid, who was involved in an altercation with Marcus Smart in the third quarter, finished with 37 points and 22 rebounds.

“First of all, I’m glad we got the win,” Embiid told ESPN. “I’ve been hearing these guys can guard me better than anyone else. I just had to come out and show that I’m the most unstoppable player in the league.”

The 76ers had fallen to the Celtics in their first three matchups this season. Kyrie Irving tallied 36 points in the losing effort but was just three of 13 from 3-point range.

“I just missed some easy ones tonight,” Irving told reporters after the game, via The Athletic.

The 76ers improved to 47-25 with the victory, while the Celtics dropped to 43-29.