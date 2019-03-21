Smart scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting and added four assists before exiting Wednesday’s game.

Marcus Smart headed to the locker room early Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Celtics guard was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from his team’s matchup with the 76ers after he shoved Joel Embiid in the back.

Marcus Smart shoved Joel Embiid to the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/yshJkeO1fe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2019

The play occurred early in the third quarter when the two players became tangled up. Smart fell to the floor, jumped to his feet and pushed Embiid.

Smart scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting and added four assists before exiting.

Embiid was not ejected and remained in the game.