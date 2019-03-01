With the emergence of John Collins, Trae Young and Kevin Huerter this season, Atlanta is thinking more about winning now.

The Hawks have some lofty goals for the offseason.

Atlanta is planning to pursue big-name free agents all the way from “Kevin Durant on down,” according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

The team is thinking about doing so because of the emergence of John Collins (19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds per game) who was a borderline All-Star this season and rookies Trae Young (17.8 points, 7.7 assists) and Kevin Huerter (9.2 points, 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range).

These players have shown enough promise to make Hawks’ brass consider going after some big-name players, and they have the salary space to do so, as well, with $41 million available.

The Hawks are 21-41 this season. They won just 24 games in 2017-18.

Some big-name free agents this offseason beyond Durant include Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker and Isaiah Thomas.