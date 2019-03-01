Bagley, who got tangled up with Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, underwent an MRI exam on his left knee Thursday.

Marvin Bagley III managed to avoid serious injury.

The Kings rookie has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Bagley, who was hurt in the team’s overtime loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, underwent an MRI exam earlier Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

Bagley was seen holding his left knee after getting tangled up with Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon in the third quarter and had to be helped off the court by his teammates.

A trainer immobilized Bagley’s knee in the Kings locker room after the game. The forward didn’t speak to the media before hobbling out of the locker room under his own power, but he did talk to his teammates.

“He said he was good when he was walking back (to the locker room), so that takes a little edge off to know that he’s not in too much pain,” Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein said.

Kings coach Dave Joerger also expressed concern for Bagley during his postgame news conference.

“We are certainly thinking of Marvin as we go forward,” Joerger said. “That is definitely a cloud over our locker room.”

Bagley, 19, was selected by Sacramento with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He is averaging 14 points and 7.2 rebounds this season.