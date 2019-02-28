Already playing in a record 21st NBA season, Dirk Nowitzki hinted that he could be back again next year.

The 40-year-old veteran was widely expected to call it an NBA career at the end of the 2018-19 season and has received tributes at numerous road games this year.

But Nowitzki, a 2011 champion with Dallas who is playing a record 21st NBA season with the team, says a decision has not yet been made.

He says he plans to see how his body holds up through the rest of the season before seeing if he can help Mavs youngsters Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis again next season.

“I’d love to be there for the young guys one more year, but I think it depends on how the body feels,” he told reporters after scoring 11 points in Wednesday’s 110-101 win over the Pacers.

Thanks Doc and Clippers fans! I will always remember this https://t.co/kzVfbt5S4E — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 26, 2019

“I’ve had some issues, obviously, this year. I had some knee swelling here the last few weeks, actually before the All-Star break, so it’s not all great. But like I said, I am feeling better. I am feeling a little stronger.

“I think I’m going to make that decision later on, but I think the future’s bright. I think Luka and KP, if they stay healthy, stay together, they should be a great combo. They should play great off each other.

“Both have an incredible skill set for their size, incredible playmaking ability for their size. They should gel well, but we have to see how it goes next year.”