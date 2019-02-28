Bagley got tangled up with Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Marvin Bagley III went down awkwardly in the Kings’ matchup with the Bucks on Wednesday.

The rookie forward got tangled up with Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon and either knocked knees, or possibly did something worse to his other knee.

It’s hard to tell from the video.

Marvin Bagley down, holding his left knee pic.twitter.com/4v5TklZeIz — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) February 28, 2019

Bagley had to be helped off the court by his teammates.

Bagley being helped to locker room by two teammates. https://t.co/YKyqw6iWg5 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 28, 2019

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, is averaging 14 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Kings this season.

The Kings announced Bagley has suffered a left knee sprain. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday.