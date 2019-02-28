WATCH: Dwyane Wade hits impossible circus shot to beat Warriors

Dwyane Wade still has a trick or two up his sleeve.

Wade made a ridiculously difficult shot at the buzzer to beat the Warriors 126-125.

It’s almost impossible to describe. It simply has to be watched.

The 37-year-old Wade, who is retiring at the end of the season, finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Miami is now 27-33 on the year and a half game out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Warriors falls to 43-18.