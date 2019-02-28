WATCH: Dwyane Wade hits impossible circus shot to beat Warriors

Dwyane Wade still has a trick or two up his sleeve.
Wade made a ridiculously difficult shot at the buzzer to beat the Warriors 126-125.
It’s almost impossible to describe. It simply has to be watched.
With less than 1 second to go the #L3GEND, #FatherPrime, #FLASH throws it up to give your @MiamiHEAT a #HEATWin inside @AAarena! #HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/Z3tznQZdn8
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2019
The 37-year-old Wade, who is retiring at the end of the season, finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Miami is now 27-33 on the year and a half game out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Warriors falls to 43-18.