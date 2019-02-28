“He’ll be fine,” D’Antoni told reporters Wednesday. “That’s the least of my worries is how he’s going to play. He’s going to be good.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Harden didn’t have his best game Wednesday. But, he did just enough to lead the Rockets to a win.

The 29-year-old star missed 19 of his 29 shots and connected on only one of his 11 3-point attempts. Harden, however, finished with 30 points, including 19 in the second half, in Houston’s 118-113 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Harden also added seven assists, two steals and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line.

“Luckily, I’m able to do more things than just score the basketball,” Harden told reporters after the game. “On the nights where the ball’s not going in, I’m able to get to the foul line, I’m able to create steals, I’m able to assist the basketball. I’m able to do the intangible things, take charges to help the team win.”

Harden has been dealing with a neck injury and sat out the team’s matchup with the Warriors on Saturday. He returned two days later and shot just 33.3 percent from the floor in Houston’s win over the Hawks.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni doesn’t seem concerned about Harden’s recent struggles from the field.

“He’ll be fine,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the least of my worries is how he’s going to play. He’s going to be good.”

The Rockets trailed the Hornets by four at the end of the third quarter but opened the final period on an 18-4 run to take control.

“We did a really good job defensively and just being more aggressive,” Harden said about Houston’s fourth quarter.

Houston improved to 36-25 with the victory and has now won three of its last four games. It finished play Wednesday in fifth place of the Western Conference with a 36-25 record.

“We know how important these last 20-something games are,” Harden said. “These are for seeding, this is for opportunities to put yourself in position to be ready for the postseason. So, we played like it.”

Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, is averaging 36.2 points and 7.6 assists this season. He’s shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets will host the Heat on Thursday.