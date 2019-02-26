NBA wrap: Lakers fall to Grizzlies despite LeBron James’ triple-double

James recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on the night. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 32 points.

The Lakers are chasing a playoff appearance, but have now lost their last two games.

Los Angeles lost to the Grizzlies, 110-105, Monday despite a triple-double from LeBron James, who tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

.@KingJames on some of tonight’s questionable calls and staying positive through the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/wvHx3lGp3C — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 26, 2019

The Lakers trailed for most of the game but cut their deficit to just two when James hit a jumper with a minute to play. Memphis, however, answered with a pair of free throws and held on for the victory.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 32 points while Kyle Kuzma chipped in 22 points. Memphis’ Mike Conley totaled 30 points to lead the Grizzlies.

The Lakers fell to 29-31 and are three games behind the Spurs for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“Just stay positive,” James said after the loss. “It starts with me. Just got to stay positive and keep knocking on the door. … It’s a tough loss. I’m replaying plays throughout my mind right now.”

Los Angeles has dropped four of its last five games and six of its last eight.

Studs of the Night

Trae Young scored a career-high 36 points for the Hawks in their 119-111 loss to the Rockets.

CJ McCollum posted 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting in Portland’s 123-110 win over Cleveland.

Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 34 points and 21 rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 112-105 victory against the Kings.

Duds of the Night

Josh Richardson scored seven points on 2-of-10 shooting as Miami fell to Phoenix 124-121.

Chandler Parsons scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting to help the Grizzlies take down the Lakers.

Highlights

Ben Simmons’ ball fake fooled Anthony Davis in the 76ers’ 111-110 triumph against the Pelicans.

Towns shocked the crowd with a windmill dunk on the break in Minnesota’s win.

What’s Next?

Celtics (37-23) at Raptors (44-17) 8 p.m. ET — Boston and Toronto are two of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders. But both teams recently lost to opponents that aren’t in the playoff picture. The Celtics and Raptors can be threats to any team when they’re at their best.