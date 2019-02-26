James Harden’s 30-point streak ends at 32 games

Harden is now behind Wilt Chamberlain, who holds the record at 35 straight games.

James Harden’s scoring streak finally came to an end Monday.

The Rockets star entered the matchup against the Hawks having scored 30-or-more points in 32 consecutive games. However, it ended when he tallied 28 points in Houston’s 119-111 win at the Toyota Center.

Harden is now behind Wilt Chamberlain, who holds the record at 65 straight games.

With the second longest streak (Wilt, 65 games), @JHarden13 looks to continue his 30-point game streak (8:00pm/et NBA League Pass)! pic.twitter.com/3dz7dv9YOp — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019

Harden connected on seven of his 21 shots in the win over Atlanta and missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts. He also tallied five rebounds and four assists.

The Rockets improved to 35-25 with the victory.