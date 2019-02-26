Cousins recorded a season-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting in a 121-110 Warriors win over the Hornets.

DeMarcus Cousins had his best game of the season Monday, but received a peculiar technical foul against the Hornets.

The Warriors center picked up Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb’s shoe and tossed it into the stands in Golden State’s 121-110 win over Charlotte. The referees were quick to respond with a technical.

Boogie Cousins got a technical foul for picking up Jeremy Lamb’s shoe and tossing it off the court 🎥: @TheWarriorsTalk

pic.twitter.com/TcHl2RrNiz — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) February 26, 2019

Cousins is no stranger to technical fouls. Despite only playing 14 games in 2018-19, he has already received six. He was even ejected after getting a technical foul from the bench earlier this season while he has recovering from an Achilles injury.

While Cousins wasn’t happy with the technical, he did record a season-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors in free agency this summer.

Golden State sits atop the Western Conference standings with a 43-17 record. It will face the Heat on Wednesday.