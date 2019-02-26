James bumped Andre Miller from the 10th spot on the all-time assist list Monday and ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron James accomplished what no other NBA player ever has Monday.

The Lakers superstar climbed into 10th on the all-time assist list against the Grizzlies with a pass to Kyle Kuzma in the first quarter. James is now the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 all-time in both points and assists.

👑 @KingJames 👑 The only player in TOP 10 POINTS & ASSISTS all-time! pic.twitter.com/pYGufNuD0E — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019

James bumped Andre Miller from the 10th spot on the all-time assist list Monday and ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list. He came into the matchup averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 2018-19.

The Lakers entered Monday with a 29-30 record and ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles is trying to get back into the playoff hunt and is three games behind the Clippers for the eighth seed.