After the Suns’ loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday, the rookie center said: “Now I’m about to just take over now.”

The rookie center said last week it was time for him to “take over” the team following a loss to the Cavaliers. He clarified that statement Sunday.

“I was letting my teammates and everybody know that we’re way better than this,” he said, via AZCentral.com. “Yeah, the record is what it is, but we can go way harder. We can finish off games differently (and) prove to each other we care and the trust is there now. Guys are keeping each other accountable the right way.”

The Suns fell to the Hawks last weekend, which extended their losing streak to 17 games. They’ll enter their matchup Monday against the Heat with an NBA-worst 11-50 record.

“(It was) just a little statement I was trying to send to teams that, ‘Bro, just because of our record, don’t think we’ve given up on basketball or that we’re not wanting to win.'” Ayton said. “We’re playing the game to win and learn.”

Guard Devin Booker has also been frustrated with the Suns’ season and is ready to turn things around.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen it since I’ve been here and that’s saying a lot, but we have to keep fighting,” Booker told reporters. “We have to keep our heads up and keep building. What’s in the past is behind us.”