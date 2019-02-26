Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Timberwolves star out of concussion protocol, set to return

Towns was involved in a car accident last Thursday, but is expected to play Monday against the Kings after passing all his medical tests.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been cleared to make his return following a two-game absence.

The Timberwolves big man has been removed from concussion protocol after passing all required testing and is expected to play Monday against the Kings, the team announced.

The team also noted that Jeff Teague (knee soreness) is listed as questionable and Robert Covington (knee bone bruise) is out.

Karl-Anthony Towns has passed all required testing and has been removed from concussion protocol. He is expected to be available for tonight’s game. Jeff Teague (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable. Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) remains out. pic.twitter.com/ujWHsxFIOA — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 25, 2019

Towns was involved in a car accident last Thursday on his way to the airport in Minnesota ahead of Friday’s game against the Knicks when a semitrailer truck hit the car he was riding in from behind. Police said Towns complained of a minor injury but declined medical attention at the scene.

Before the wreck, Towns had not missed a game in his four NBA seasons, starting in 303 consecutive contests for Minnesota.

The 23-year-old is averaging 23.1 points and 12 rebounds per game this season.