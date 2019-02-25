Both Shumpert and James Harden, who is dealing with a neck injury, are listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Hawks.

Iman Shumpert is getting stronger by the day.

The Rockets forward is ramping up his rehabilitation and plans to begin running to test his sore right knee after sitting out Houston’s first two games after the All-Star break. He’ll have his first opportunity Tuesday when the Rockets hold their lone practice this week.

“I just need to run and do stuff,” Shumpert said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I haven’t really tested it out now. We’ve been doing strength work. I’ll be able to do a little running (Sunday and Monday), see how it responds and go from there.”

Shumpert, who was acquired by Houston in a three-team trade earlier this month, was limited to just 14 games last season after undergoing knee surgery and claimed the soreness returned after he increased his workload. The 28-year-old guard, who began the season with the Kings, is averaging 4 points per game in three games with the Rockets.

“I don’t think it was a certain play that happened,” Shumpert said. “I sat out a year. Just an accumulation of minutes. Don’t get me wrong. I can still play through it.

“Looking at the long haul, being traded to this team, knowing what we’re up against and what we have to do come playoff time, I have to be able to play through. If I’m able to take some time now to get it all right, using the All-Star break for those days and taking these days, will do me a lot of good in strengthening it and making sure my form is right.”

The Rockets (34-25) begin their stretch of three games in four days against the Hawks (20-40) at 8 p.m. ET.

Shumpert is listed as questionable along with star guard James Harden, who is dealing with a neck injury.