The Spurs lost to a Knicks team that had lost 18 in a row at home, and coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t shy about showing his frustration.

Gregg Popovich blasted a “pathetic” defensive performance by the Spurs in a terse exchange with reporters after his team’s 130-118 loss to the Knicks.

The Spurs crumbled at Madison Square Garden against a New York team that had lost 18 consecutive home games going into Sunday’s contest.

Popovich was far from happy with his team’s effort and gave short shrift to questions in a bizarre exchange with reporters afterward.

“It was a pathetic performance defensively, the Knicks had something to do with it, they were physical, they did a good job,” Popovich said.

Pressed for an explanation as to why the Spurs struggled so much, he responded: “Didn’t I just say we were pathetic on defense?

“What would you like me to do? Would you like me to slit my throat or beat myself up?”

Again asked if he could be more specific in his critique of his team, Popovich replied: “No. I’m not going to give you a coaching clinic.”