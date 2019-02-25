Lee then shouted back “we’re trying to tank.”

Samuel L. Jackson delivered a message to Spike Lee at the Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, a world famous film director, producer and actor, is a huge Knicks fan. While presenting an award, Jackson let Lee know New York won its first home game since Dec. 1 after it beat the Spurs 130-118 at Madison Square Garden.

Samuel L. Jackson delivered some HUGE news to Spike Lee at the Oscars 😂😂😂 (via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/BU1CV5yu3m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

Lee went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

After they cut to commercial, Samuel L. Jackson was waiting there patiently to hand Spike Lee his Oscar pic.twitter.com/QTjdKG4Gdf — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019

The Knicks have a chance to extend their home winning streak to two games against the Magic on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup in last place of the Eastern Conference standings.