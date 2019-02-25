NBA |

Samuel L. Jackson pokes fun at Knicks, Spike Lee during 2019 Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson delivered a message to Spike Lee at the Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, a world famous film director, producer and actor, is a huge Knicks fan. While presenting an award, Jackson let Lee know New York won its first home game since Dec. 1 after it beat the Spurs 130-118 at Madison Square Garden.

Lee then shouted back “we’re trying to tank.”

Lee went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Knicks have a chance to extend their home winning streak to two games against the Magic on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup in last place of the Eastern Conference standings.

