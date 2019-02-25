The 28-year-old forward suffered an ankle injury Saturday in the second half of Golden State’s loss to the Rockets.

Draymond Green is “probable” for the Warriors game against the Hornets on Monday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Kerr said Green participated fully in the Warriors’ practice Sunday.

He fell to the floor and eventually needed to be helped to the locker room.

Weird. Draymond in a lot of pain after simply stepping on Cousins’ foot. He didn’t twist the ankle at all… pic.twitter.com/1EhOeGMdSR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 24, 2019

Green is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 31 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from the field and just 24.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors will face the Hornets on Monday in Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET. They’ve won six of their last eight games and are in first place of the Western Conference standings.