The Pacers guard suffered a season ending quad injury in January.

Victor Oladipo is still working on his handle.

The Pacers guard suffered a season-ending quad injury in January. Although he’s in a leg brace, his trainer posted a video of Oladipo dribbling Sunday.

Oladipo, 26, averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 2018-19. He was selected as an NBA All-Star for the second consecutive season, but was replaced by Nets guard D’Angelo Russell after suffering the injury.​ Oladipo was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2017-18.

The Pacers have won their last two games and sit in third in the Eastern Conference standings.