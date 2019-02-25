Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns remains in concussion protocol after car accident

Towns must pass tests and be symptom-free before he can play again, though he did travel with the team.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains in the league’s concussion protocol following Thursday’s car accident, forcing him to miss Minnesota’s last two games.

Wolves interim coach Ryan Saunders provided an update Saturday, explaining Towns “took some steps to go through things” but didn’t have a timetable for Towns’ return. He must pass tests and be symptom-free before he can play again, though he did travel with the team.

“It’s definitely bothering him,’’ Saunders said Saturday, per the Star Tribune. “It’s all about being there for his teammates, contributing. He had someone run out and get a sport coat (before Friday’s game in New York) so he would be dressed properly on the bench so he could be with his teammates. That says a lot about Karl.”

Towns was involved in a wreck Thursday on the way to the airport in Minnesota ahead of Friday’s game against the Knicks when a semitrailer truck hit the car he was riding in from behind, according to the Tribune, which cited authorities.

Police said Towns complained of a minor injury but declined medical attention at the scene.

Before the accident, Towns, 23, had not missed a game in his four NBA seasons, starting 303 consecutive contests for Minnesota. He is averaging 23.1 points and 12 rebounds per game and is coming off his second consecutive All-Star appearance last weekend.

“We’re missing him a lot,” forward Andrew Wiggins said of Towns’ absence, via ESPN. “He’s our rim protector. He challenges a lot of shots. He changes the game in a lot of different ways. We’re definitely missing him.”

The Timberwolves’ defeated the Knicks on Friday 115-104, but fell Saturday to the Bucks 140-128 in Towns’ absence.