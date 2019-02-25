WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up during Ja Rule halftime show

The rapper made an appearance to help Milwaukee celebrate its “90’s night” theme Saturday against the Timberwolves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just couldn’t wait to get back on the court.

The Bucks star didn’t seem to care that rapper Ja Rule was in the middle of a halftime performance during Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves to help Milwaukee celebrate its “90’s night” theme and started warming up for the second half before the artist even finished his act.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

The Timberwolves also had their fun with Ja Rule, who later cursed Minnesota.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

But Ja Rule, a recent co-star in a pair of Fyre Festival documentaries, had a sense of humor about his performance.

“They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule said, via Rolling Stone. “But my album came out in ’99 so I guess that counts.”

The Bucks went on to rout the Timberwolves, 140-128.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting.