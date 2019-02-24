DeMarcus Cousins struggling to rediscover form with Warriors: It’s frustrating as hell

Having only returned from an Achilles injury last month, DeMarcus Cousins has revealed frustration with not returning to his best form yet.

DeMarcus Cousins expressed frustration with his form since returning from a long-term injury and conceded other teams have identified him as the Warriors’ weak link.

The Warriors lost to Houston for the third time this season as Cousins was frequently exposed by the Rockets’ pick-and-roll offense.

A four-time All-Star between 2015 and 2018, Cousins has yet to reach the levels he did with the Kings and Pelicans having only returned from a long-term Achilles injury in January.

“It’s frustrating as hell,” Cousins told reporters.

“It’s tough. I’m in a grey area when it comes to that, trying to get back to being myself and also just knowing guys are coming at me.

“Nobody in this league is going to feel sorry for me and I know that.

“I’m going to grind and battle as much as I can and do what I can. It still is a process for me but it’s no excuse.

“Guys are attacking me in the pick and roll, it’s obvious.

“I’ve just got to be ready for it, be prepared for it.”

Cousins’ teammate Stephen Curry defended his colleague and said the whole team needs to improve after the 118-112 defeat.

“DeMarcus is grinding, getting his body to where he wants to be and finding his timing and rhythm,” Curry added.

“He made some great plays out there but as a whole our energy was just bad, and our attention to detail in those first six minutes.

“We’ve got some stuff to work on, we know we’re not playing our best.”