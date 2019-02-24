Draymond Green injury update: Warriors F (ankle) out after awkward stepping on DeMarcus Cousins

Draymond Green went out of the Warriors’ matchup with the Rockets on Saturday after an odd play. He did not return.

Draymond Green went out of the Warriors’ matchup with the Rockets on Saturday after an odd play. He did not return.

The three-time All-Star stepped on the foot of teammate DeMarcus Cousins in the second half, but it didn’t appear he rolled his ankle.

Weird. Draymond in a lot of pain after simply stepping on Cousins’ foot. He didn’t twist the ankle at all… pic.twitter.com/1EhOeGMdSR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 24, 2019

He had to be helped up and off the floor and went to the locker room soon after.

The Warriors announced he would not return with a left ankle sprain.

Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 24, 2019

Green is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists on the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors came into Saturday’s game with a 42-16 record and in the lead in the Western Conference.