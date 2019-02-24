James Harden injury update: Rockets G (neck) out vs. Warriors

Rockets’ James Harden received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers.

Rockets star guard James Harden is dealing with a neck injury that will take him out of Saturday’s game against the Warriors.

Harden was officially listed as questionable for the Rockets’ road game as a result of a cervical strain in his neck. But he is now out with the injury as well as flu-like symptoms, head coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters.

It’s not clear when Harden initially suffered the injury, but ESPN notes he received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers. However, that didn’t limit his play as he finished the game playing 37 minutes with 30 points.

He also had pain from a left shoulder strain in the days leading up to the All-Star break, though it didn’t force him to miss any games.

Harden is making a strong case for his MVP campaign, averaging 36.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists to help the Rockets to a 33-25 record.

