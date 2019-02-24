James Harden injury update: Rockets G reportedly will be game-time decision vs. Warriors

Rockets’ James Harden received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers.

Rockets star guard James Harden is dealing with a neck injury that could force him to potentially miss some playing time.

Harden is officially listed as questionable for the Rockets’ road game against the Warriors on Saturday as a result of a cervical strain in his neck, according to ESPN. But he will be a game-time decision after sitting out the team’s morning shootaround.

It’s not clear when Harden initially suffered the injury, but ESPN notes he received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers. However, that didn’t limit his play as he finished the game playing 37 minutes with 30 points.

He also had pain from a left shoulder strain in the days leading up to the All-Star break, though it didn’t force him to miss any games.

Harden is making a strong case for his MVP campaign, averaging 36.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists to help the Rockets to a 33-25 record.