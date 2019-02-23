James Harden injury update: Rockets guard (neck) questionable vs. Warriors

Rockets’ James Harden received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers.

Rockets star guard James Harden is dealing with a neck injury that could force him to potentially miss some playing time.

Harden is listed as questionable for the Rockets’ road game against the Warriors on Saturday as a result of a cervical strain in his neck, according to ESPN.

Harden is expected to test his neck and shoulder during the teams’ morning shootaround before making a final decision on whether he will play.

It’s not clear when Harden initially suffered the injury, but ESPN notes he received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Lakers. However, that didn’t limit his play as he finished the game playing 37 minutes with 30 points.

He also had pain from a left shoulder strain in the days leading up to the All-Star break, though it didn’t force him to miss any games.

Harden is making a strong case for his MVP campaign, averaging 36.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists to help the Rockets to a 33-25 record.

