Russell Westbrook’s streak of 11 straight triple-doubles has come to an end, but he was really close to making it 12.

Russell Westbrook’s streak of 11 straight triple-doubles has come to an end, but he was really close to making it 12.

Westbrook scored 43 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists, but a charge in overtime brought his night to an end as he fouled out in a 148-147 game against Utah.

The eight-time All-Star combined with Paul George to score 88 points in the game as Utah got a superb effort from Donovan Mitchell on the other end with 38 points.

George finished with 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and threw down an emphatic windmill in the first overtime.

PAUL GEORGE WINDMILL IN OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2mwz7rxpV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2019

He also drained the winning shot on a teardrop with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.

Paul George ICE DROPS pic.twitter.com/5uFxbWITQj — Pwob George (@WorldWideWob) February 23, 2019

It was an emotional night for DeMar DeRozan, who made his first appearance in Toronto since being traded to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard during the offseason.

DeRozan had a good night on the stat sheet, but a late turnover ultimately helped the Raptors get a 120-117 win as all five Toronto starters finished in double-figures.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 23 points and got the steal on DeRozan which all but decided the game.

25 sayı 6 ribaunt ile oynayan Bay Pençe, DeMar DeRozan’a unutamayacağı bir geri dönüş hediyesi verdi! 💥 pic.twitter.com/IKdN18L2MA — Her Şey NBA (@herseynba) February 23, 2019

Studs of the Night

Bradley Beal had 46 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but the Wizards fell to the Hornets, 123-110.

Montrezl Harrell had 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting in the Clippers’ 112-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Pistons guard Reggie Jackson had 32 points and eight assists and center Andre Drummond had 26 points and 21 rebounds in a 125-122 win over the Hawks.

Atlanta rookie Trae Young wouldn’t be outdone, though, as he had 30 points and 10 assists and embarrassed one poor Detroit defender.

Dud of the Night

The Magic knew Jonathan Isaac was raw and would have some bad nights in his first few years and Friday was one of the rough ones. He scored four points on 1-of-6 shooting in a 110-109 loss to the Bulls.

Highlight

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. might have won the dunk contest if he threw one down like this last weekend.

NO ONE IS SAFE ‼ pic.twitter.com/EJlRZlUf6s — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 23, 2019

New York lost to the Karl-Anthony Towns-less Timberwolves, 115-104.

What’s Next?

Trail Blazers (35-23) at 76ers (38-21), 1 p.m. EST — A rare afternoon game on the NBA slate puts two very different teams on the floor against each other. Portland struggles on the road (11-15) and Philadelphia is great at home (24-7), but the 76ers also struggle against good teams with a 14-15 record versus teams .500 and above. So, this will likely be a good one. We’ll at the least have an entertaining contest with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović (yes, we said Boban) on the floor.