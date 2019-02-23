Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) sidelined for ‘foreseeable future,’ report says

Jaren Jackson Jr. may not see the court for a while as he rehabilitates from a quad injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. may not see the court for a while as he rehabilitates from a right quad injury.

The Grizzlies are sidelining their rookie forward for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN.

Sources: Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr., has suffered a right quad injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Organization will be cautious with its young star. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2019

Jackson missed Friday’s game against the Clippers with the injury. He had played in 58 of the team’s previous 59 games this season.

The 19-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

It is unclear how long Jackson will be out, but with Memphis sporting a 23-36 record and nine games out of a playoff spot coming into Friday’s game, it could be for a good while.