DeMar DeRozan got a warm welcome in Toronto on Friday.
It was the Spurs guard’s first time back in the city since the Raptors traded him to San Antonio in July 2018.
First came a standing ovation lasting through the introduction of coach Gregg Popovich. Then came a tribute video ending with a message: “Thank you, DeMar.”
Watch it here:
For all the good times
For all you’ve done for this City, for Canada
Thank you, @DeMar_DeRozan pic.twitter.com/uxFLPQv1Sw
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 23, 2019
DeRozan spent almost a decade with the Raptors.
Toronto selected him as the ninth-overall pick in the 2009 draft. The four-time All-Star averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in his career with the Raptors.
In San Antonio, DeRozan is shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 17.1 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging a career-high 6.1 assists.