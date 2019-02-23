“We are still missing a key piece of our unit in Zo, which we’ve missed a lot,” Lakers star LeBron James said Thursday.

Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in more than a month, and could he could miss more time than initially expected.

The Lakers guard sprained his ankle in a loss to the Rockets on Jan. 19. His initial timeline for return was six weeks, but a bone bruise he’s dealing with could extend his absence, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times, which cites sources close to him.

“We are still missing a key piece of our unit in Zo, which we’ve missed a lot,” Lakers star LeBron James said Thursday. “But we are definitely together and we look forward to seeing what we are capable of.”

Los Angeles has won four of its last 11 games and has given up 121 points per game in that stretch.

Although the Lakers secured a quality victory against the Rockets on Thursday, they still sit outside the playoff picture at 29-29.

Ball’s well-rounded play and defense could be crucial to the team’s overall success as it finishes out the year.

He has averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 47 games in 2018-19.