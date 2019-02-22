DeMarcus Cousins sounds off on Zion Williamson injury: ‘College basketball is bulls—’

The Warriors star bashed the NCAA system after Duke’s star got hurt less than a minute into Wednesday night’s game against UNC.

DeMarcus Cousins had some choice words about the college basketball system in light of Zion Williamson’s injury.

The Duke star sustained a knee sprain after his shoe blew out a little over 30 seconds into the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina.

When asked about Williamson’s injury and his situation with Duke, Cousins didn’t hold back.

“Knowing what I know now, college basketball is bulls—,” the Warriors big man told reporters Thursday, via The Athletic.

“My advice for him is to do what’s best for you and your family,” Cousins continued. “And obviously college isn’t — you can’t really — it’s done nothing for you at this point. You’ve proven you’re the number one pick coming out, you’ve proven your talent. You’re ready for the next level.”

Cousins said his experience when he played at Kentucky during the 2009-10 season was great, but cited how “crooked” the NCAA is when it comes to their athletes as to why players need to make the jump to the professional level to be compensated.

He also said it’s unfair that people were paying thousands of dollars for a ticket to see Williamson and the rest of the players on the court, but none of those players see a dime of those ticket sales.

“How does (those ticket sales) benefit any player on that team?” Cousins said. “But if they were to get $20 and a free meal, they’re just bad kids, they get a bad rep. Uncoachable, they’re thugs, whatever the case may be. It’s bulls—.”

Before the injury, Williamson was projected to be the top draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in June.