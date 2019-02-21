“I enjoy the challenge of anything,” James told reporters. “I enjoy being uncomfortable. I enjoy being counted out.”

LeBron James is ready to try to lead the Lakers into the postseason.

Los Angeles entered the All-Star break three games behind the Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But, James said Wednesday he wasn’t panicking.

“I enjoy the challenge of anything,” James told reporters. “I enjoy being uncomfortable. I enjoy being counted out. … I’m an African-American kid from Akron, Ohio, (and from) a single-parent household. Basketball is nothing compared to how I made it out.

“This is just basketball, and I know I’m ready for the challenge.”

James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his first season in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old star has made 13 straight playoff appearances.

“I’m all about being uncomfortable,” James said. “I love being uncomfortable. I fall in love with being uncomfortable. This is another uncomfortable thing for me, and I love it.”

The Lakers will return to action Thursday against the Rockets.