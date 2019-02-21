Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star (knee) out at least 1 week

Embiid has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Heat as a precaution after experiencing left knee soreness.

Joel Embiid could be missing in action until March.

The 76ers star has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Heat as a precaution after experiencing left knee soreness, the team announced Wednesday.

Embiid had an MRI exam after the All-Star break, though it revealed no structural damage. He is set to undergo physical therapy treatment and will be re-evaluated in one week.

76ers coach Brett Brown said after the MRI the team thinks Embiid is battling a little bit of tendonitis and that taking some time off during the All-Star Break might have caused the flare up.

Although he previously battled left knee soreness before this season, Embiid appeared to be alright while participating in the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend, logging 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time.

Embiid, 24, is averaging career-highs in several categories this season, including points (27.3 per game), rebounds (13.5) and free throw percentage (.811).

The Sixers (37-21) sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with the Heat slated to visit at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.