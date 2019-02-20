Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not willing to ‘sell out’ for titles

Lillard said requesting trades affects everyone in that player’s organization and that those personal relationships mean more.

Damian Lillard said being a sell out isn’t worth a championship.

The Trail Blazers star sounded off on how many NBA players are requesting to be traded due to the lack of success on their current teams and how that can cause a bad chain of events.

“It will affect a lot of other people,” Lillard said, via Yahoo Sports. “Like I’m saying, I do want to win a championship but there’s other stuff that means more to me. It’s almost like I’m not willing to sell myself out for that instead of impacting this.”

Most recently, Anthony Davis made headlines for not hiding his desire to leave the Pelicans and requesting a trade. The Lakers made a run for Davis, but the Pelicans turned down their lucrative offers, creating more of a media storm.

Despite the Trail Blazers failing to get past the second round of the playoffs in the past five seasons, Lillard said his relationships within the Portland organization superceded him trying to jump to a “superteam” and that if he left the Blazers, he would want to do it “the right way”.

“I want to win a championship, I compete to win a championship, but I’ve learned that it’s about so many other things. I think a lot of people tell you just because you go out and win a championship … And then they look back and they’re like ‘man, this happened because of that, this happened because of that.’ When my career is over and I know the relationships that I’m gonna have, I’m going to know the people who knew I was solid with them … That I did it the right way.”

Lillard was drafted by Portland in 2012 and has been a four-time All Star, but has yet to get close to a title with the team. Heading out of the All-Star Break, the Blazers are 32-23 and fourth in the Western Conference.