Former NBA player Glen Davis avoids jail time on drug charges

Davis, who had been indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution, had faced up to five years in jail.

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis will avoid jail time on drug charges after agreeing to pay a $15,000 fine, according to the AP.

The 33-year-old Davis was arrested in February 2018 in a Maryland hotel with 4 ounces of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000.

After indictments on seven counts of drug possession and distribution, he had faced up to five years in jail. Prosecutors dismissed the charges in exchange for Davis paying the fine.

Davis’ attorney, Brandon Mead, told the AP no evidence indicated Davis was selling drugs.

The former LSU star played for the Celtics, Magic and Clippers in eight NBA seasons before retiring in 2015. He averaged 8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his career.

Davis still faces a felony assault charge stemming from an April 2018 incident at a West Hollywood, Calif., club. He was arrested last May and released on $30,000 bail. He faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted.

Davis signed last month to play in the National Basketball League of Canada with the St. John’s Edge.