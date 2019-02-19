“This is new for me,” Beal said, via NBC Sports Washington. “I’m definitely getting some ears and seeing what guys are looking for.”

Bradley Beal acted as a recruiter last weekend.

The 25-year-old guard tallied 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting in Team LeBron’s 178-164 win over Team Giannis on Sunday. He told reporters after the game he tried to convince some of his All-Star teammates to join him on the Wizards.

“The recruiting process is really going alright. It’s going alright. I’m trying,” Beal said, via NBC Sports Washington. “This is new for me. I’m definitely getting some ears and seeing what guys are looking for.”

Beal did not specify which players he spoke with but said he was asked multiple times “How is D.C.?”

“I’m going to keep it in my piggy bank, in my back pocket,” Beal said when asked which All-Stars he tried to recruit. “Hopefully we can do something.”

The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 25.1 points and 5.4 assists in 37.2 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Wizards entered the All-Star break with a 24-34 record. They trail the Pistons by 3 1/2 games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.