Warriors’ Stephen Curry praises Duke star Zion Williamson: ‘He’s unreal’

Add Stephen Curry to the list of NBA players who have been impressed by Zion Williamson.

The Duke forward has delivered highlight-worthy material in almost every game this season and is projected to be the top pick in the 2019 draft. Curry, the star Warriors guard, was asked about Williamson when he met with reporters during All-Star weekend.

“He’s unreal. We were talking about him the other day in our team room,” Curry said, via the Undefeated. “He has a lot of hype around him and he’s unbelievably talented, but you can’t teach his passion and the way that … he plays.

“He plays hard every possession, and that’s an underrated skill that kids can kind of emulate.”

Williamson is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Duke this season while shooting 68.3 percent from the field. Lakers star LeBron James also said last weekend Williamson was “very impressive.”

“I mean, I guess it’s dope,” Williamson said about the praise from the two stars, via USA Today. “Those are two of the best players in the league there. And then, I’m hoping to be there competing against them next year.”

No. 1 Duke is set to host No. 8 North Carolina in a rivalry game Wednesday and will then face Syracuse on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

